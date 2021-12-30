Ashes 2021-22 | England coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Test after being forced to isolate

Today at 10:41 AM
England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Test of the Ashes after a family member of the touring party tested positive for Covid-19. Silverwood and his family have been asked to isolate for 10 days after a family member was found positive in the latest round of PCR tests.
Australia have retained the ongoing Ashes winning the first three fixtures of the series. They have been a dominating force in the series and won all the fixtures comfortably. The fourth Test of the series is scheduled to start on January 5 and England have suffered a blow to their campaign. England head coach Chris Silverwood along with his family has been asked to isolate for 10 days as a family member in the touring party tested positive for Covid-19.
"Following the latest round of PCR tests administered to the England men's touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive," the ECB statement read.
"As a result of the positive test, England men's head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test."
England have already faced trouble as seven positive cases have been found this week. These seven cases include four family members and three support staff members. A fourth consecutive round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday. Both the teams are scheduled to fly to sydney by a chartered flight on friday morning. The fourth Test of the series will start from January 5 at Sydney Cricket Ground
