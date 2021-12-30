Ashes 2021-22 | David Boon to miss fourth Ashes Test after being tested Covid positive

Today at 5:10 PM
The match referee for the ongoing Ashes, David Boon will miss the fourth Test of the five-match series after being tested Covid-19 positive. Steve Bernard, who is part of the international panel of ICC referees and is based in New South Wales will replace Boon for the Sydney Test.
Australia have retained the Ashes 2021-22 after winning the first three matches of the five-match series with a dominating performance against England. However, the Covid-19 concerns have been a great threat to the ongoing Ashes series, and the match referee, David Boon is the new name to join the list after he was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. As a result, David Boon will miss the fourth Test in Sydney, which is scheduled to begin on January 5. Boon is expected to return to his role for the fifth Test.
Boon is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having had a booster shot. The former Australian cricketer will be in Melbourne for a 10-day quarantine in line with Victoria state government health guidelines. All the players, their family members, and the supports staff of both teams have been having daily PCR Tests since December 27.
David Boon will be replaced by Steve Bernard, who is a New South Wales-based member of the international panel of referees.
"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster," Cricket Australia statement read.
"Boon will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days," the statement read further.
Earlier today, England coach Chris Silverwood was also ruled out of the fourth Test as a family member became the seventh Covid positive case within the touring party. He will now be isolated for 10 days and Graham Thorpe will replace him for the fourth Test.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.