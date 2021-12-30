Ashes 2021-22 | David Boon to miss fourth Ashes Test after being tested Covid positive

Australia have retained the Ashes 2021-22 after winning the first three matches of the five-match series with a dominating performance against England. However, the Covid-19 concerns have been a great threat to the ongoing Ashes series, and the match referee, David Boon is the new name to join the list after he was tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. As a result, David Boon will miss the fourth Test in Sydney, which is scheduled to begin on January 5. Boon is expected to return to his role for the fifth Test.