USA vs IRE | USA, Ireland ODI series postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Ireland were touring USA for two T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I series between these two teams was tied by 1-1. But the ODI series is cancelled now due to Covid-19 concerns. USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of series due to recent emergence of Covid related concerns. An official statement revealed that two members of Ireland support staff have tested positive as well as several partners of players. As a result two of the Ireland players are deemed as close contacts.