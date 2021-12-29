USA vs IRE | USA, Ireland ODI series postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Today at 10:10 AM
An official statement revealed that USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series over recent emergence of Covid-19 related concerns. Several partners of players have tested positive and as a result two Ireland players are deemed as close contacts.
"While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as close contacts," read an official statement.
The statement further revealed that both boards agreed with the cancellation considering risks and concerns about further spread.
“The ODI series had earlier been interrupted by COVID cases detected among members of the USA squad and umpires for the series, and as such the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches," it added.
Ireland are scheduled to depart Florida for Kingston on December 31 for their series against West Indies.
