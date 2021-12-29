SRH Twitter handle gets involved in a banter with David Warner after Melbourne Test victory

A fan wondered whether SRH will have a good auction ahead of IPL 2022, and Warner responded to the fan saying he doubts whether the franchise will have a great time in the upcoming mega auction. Replying to Warner, the SRH Twitter handle congratulated the left-hand batsman for the Ashes win. The franchise also tweeted that they were hopeful that Warner will have a good auction ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL.