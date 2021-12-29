 user tracker image
    David Warner has been in impressive form in the Ashes

    SRH Twitter handle gets involved in a banter with David Warner after Melbourne Test victory

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    SRH Twitter handle engaged in a banter with David Warner after he tweeted in response to a fan’s tweet asking whether the franchise will have a good auction ahead of the upcoming IPL season. SRH congratulated Warner for the Ashes win, and hoped that he has a good auction ahead of IPL 2022.

    Australia recently took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against England with a victory in the Melbourne Test and have retained the coveted Ashes. David Warner has played a key role for the team in the series so far scoring 240 runs and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the series.

    Meanwhile, Warner, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous seasons of the IPL, involved in a Twitter banter with the franchise after the Ashes series victory.

    A fan wondered whether SRH will have a good auction ahead of  IPL 2022, and Warner responded to the fan saying he doubts whether the franchise will have a great time in the upcoming mega auction. Replying to Warner, the SRH Twitter handle congratulated the left-hand batsman for the Ashes win. The franchise also tweeted that they were hopeful that Warner will have a good auction ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL.

    Warner was sacked from the SRH captaincy midway during the IPL 2020, and in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, the Australian was dropped from the playing XI due to poor form. Warner has so far amassed 5449 runs from 150 matches at an average of 41.59 in IPL.

