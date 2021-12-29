SRH Twitter handle gets involved in a banter with David Warner after Melbourne Test victory

Today at 3:46 PM
SRH Twitter handle engaged in a banter with David Warner after he tweeted in response to a fan’s tweet asking whether the franchise will have a good auction ahead of the upcoming IPL season. SRH congratulated Warner for the Ashes win, and hoped that he has a good auction ahead of IPL 2022.
Australia recently took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against England with a victory in the Melbourne Test and have retained the coveted Ashes. David Warner has played a key role for the team in the series so far scoring 240 runs and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the series.
Meanwhile, Warner, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous seasons of the IPL, involved in a Twitter banter with the franchise after the Ashes series victory.
A fan wondered whether SRH will have a good auction ahead of IPL 2022, and Warner responded to the fan saying he doubts whether the franchise will have a great time in the upcoming mega auction. Replying to Warner, the SRH Twitter handle congratulated the left-hand batsman for the Ashes win. The franchise also tweeted that they were hopeful that Warner will have a good auction ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL.
A total demolition job from Australia.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 28, 2021
England have had their gaping holes in test cricket covered for too long by two superstars, these are exposed away from home! #Ashes
Baha doubt it https://t.co/eQCvlvzYXG— David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021
Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to 🍾🍻 form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand we hope you have a good auction! 👍🏼😂 https://t.co/grZrRn5Zqm— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 28, 2021
Warner was sacked from the SRH captaincy midway during the IPL 2020, and in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, the Australian was dropped from the playing XI due to poor form. Warner has so far amassed 5449 runs from 150 matches at an average of 41.59 in IPL.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.