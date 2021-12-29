Sourav Ganguly is haemodynamically stable, says Woodlands Hospital

BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday night after his RT-PCR test returned positive. was tested positive for Covid-19. The former Indian captain, who is double vaccinated, was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after facing some cardiac issues. Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.