Sourav Ganguly is haemodynamically stable, says Woodlands Hospital

The Woodlands hospital in Kolkata has informed that Sourav Ganguly remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. The BCCI president was rushed to the hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19.
BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday night after his RT-PCR test returned positive. was tested positive for Covid-19. The former Indian captain, who is double vaccinated, was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after facing some cardiac issues. Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.
According to a statement released by the Woodlands Hospital, Ganguly received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy and is currently hemodynamically stable.
“On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had breakfast and lunch,” Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.
The 49-year-old had received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy” on Monday night. The medical board is keeping a close watch on his health status, the statement read.
