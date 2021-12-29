 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed in similar fashion again

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli was dismissed for 18 runs in the second innings against South Africa in Centurion

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed in similar fashion again

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:34 PM

    Virat Kohli's disappointing run with the bat continued as he was caught chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump again in the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. In the first innings, Kohli was similarly dismissed while chasing a hugely wide delivery outside-off.

    What is happening to him?😭

    That's it!

    Again and again?

    Oh lol!!

    No comments!

    Few bad days and people forget all the good!

    :|

    He needs to give time for himself there!

    Well! Sachin is a Legend.

    What is making him loose patience here?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down