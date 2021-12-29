IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets dismissed in similar fashion again

Today at 5:34 PM
Virat Kohli's disappointing run with the bat continued as he was caught chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump again in the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. In the first innings, Kohli was similarly dismissed while chasing a hugely wide delivery outside-off.
What is happening to him?😭
😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/VakNi1GNNn pic.twitter.com/eUV2j9LwMx— Ayush (@KohliAdorer) December 29, 2021
That's it!
Marco Jansen bringing the magic on debut🤩 #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/7cYIorUwsY— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2021
Again and again?
Kohli gets out chasing a wide one again pic.twitter.com/mJ76oEeLul— open mike beagle (@irlfoundmeagain) December 29, 2021
Oh lol!!
Ganguly after Choker-Kohli gets out:pic.twitter.com/gYfal3kFlR— Arun Vishwanathan🌞| GTSR (@arunv2808) December 29, 2021
No comments!
CRICBUZZ Commentary at its very best— TUSHAR™ 🇮🇳 (@Cricaddict07) December 29, 2021
When a Legend Like Virat Kohli gets out then it was necessary#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #ViratKohli #Virat pic.twitter.com/4eJa1I5nHK
Few bad days and people forget all the good!
When #viratkholi gets out for almost 9th time for a outside off stump ball— Murtaza (@Murtaza49470697) December 29, 2021
And we fans are hoping for 71st century😭😭😔😔#INDvsSA #WTC23 #SAvsIND #Kohli pic.twitter.com/p4fsexzxt4
:|
Next time #Kohli gets out even hit wicket I’ll celebrate, tired of watching him get out in the same brainfaded way— Sambhati (@sambhati03) December 29, 2021
He needs to give time for himself there!
Whole India waiting for #Kohli to perform well and score 100 which is pending for more than 2 years .— Manikandan (@manikandanars) December 29, 2021
But #Kohli plays his own way and gets out ,
which he has to get more training from Batting coach how to leave the ball .
Well! Sachin is a Legend.
Sachin Tendulkar : Gets out playing outside off balls a couple of time— doritos (@CricDoritos) December 29, 2021
Result : makes an epic 241 without any cover drive
Kohli : Gets out driving out side off balls
Result : Keeps doing it for a year
What is making him loose patience here?
Don't get why he gets out again and again on the same delivery.— Pravin (@Pravin1614) December 29, 2021
