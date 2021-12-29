 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami castles Aiden Markram with a peach

    Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets in the first innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:21 PM

    Mohammed Shami continued his good form from the first innings and produced a peach of a delivery to remove Aiden Markram for 1 run in the final innings of the Boxing Day Test match. Markram inside-edged the third delivery of the second over to the stumps while trying to leave the ball.

    India did not have a great start to Day 4 as they lost the wicket of nightwatchman Shardul Thakur very early in the first session. KL Rahul, who scored a brilliant century in the first innings fell to Lungi Ngidi in the 23rd over. Wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant top-scored for the visitors in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34.

    Every other Indian batsman failed to dominate the South Africa bowlers, and the Virat Kohli-led side set a 305-run target for the hosts to win the series opener after they were restricted to 174 in the second innings. South Africa debutant, Marco Jansen scalped four wickets, including the precious scalp of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli. Kagiso Rabada continued his good form from the first innings, and clinched four wickets, while Ngidi scalped two wickets. 

    In reply, the hosts suffered an early blow as Mohammed Shami castled Aiden Markram for 1 run in the second over of the final innings. Markram inside-edged the third delivery of the over to the stumps while trying to leave the ball. In the first innings, Markram was castled by Shami, who ended with five wickets to claim 200 Test wickets in the longest format of the game.

    South Africa are 59/2 at the time of writing.

