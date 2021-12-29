IND vs SA | If we set a target of about 400 runs, we can then allow South Africa to bat, reveals Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has revealed that India will look to set a target of about 400 runs for South Africa and allow them to bat for four sessions. Shami further credited his father and brother for a successful international career so far as they backed him despite lack of facilities in his village.

The three match Test series between India and South Africa has started on December 26 and India is in a strong position in the fixture. India have a commanding lead of 146 runs in the second innings and Mohammed Shami played a crucial role for india with a fifer. India score a total of 327 batting first and KL Rahul played a knock of 123 runs. India bundled out South Africa for 197 runs in response.

Shami played a key role returning with figures of 5/44 from 16 overs. Reflecting on the match situation, Shami said that they can allow South Africa to bat after setting a target of about 400 runs for the opposition.

“Two days are left in the Test match, I feel we should be batting the maximum amount of time tomorrow. If we score around 250 runs and set a target of about 400 runs for South Africa we can then allow South Africa to bat for four sessions. But for that we need at least 350 or 400 odd runs," said Shami while addressing a press conference after the close of play on Day 3.

Reflecting on his glorious international career so far, Shami said that his hard work helped him get the results. Also, he credited his father and brother for backing him despite the lack of cricketing facilities in his village.

"No player ever imagines what he can do in the future. Your motive and dream is to play for India, hard work is your hand and if you work hard you get the desired results," he revealed.

"For my success, I want to give credit to my father. I am from a village where there are no facilities and my father used to send me to play cricket 30km far from our village. My father and brother had backed and I am here only because of them."

India lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal at the cusp of stump. KL Rahul along with night-watchman Shardul Thakur will start the innings on day 4 for India.