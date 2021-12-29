IND vs SA | There are players in the squad who can push Cheteshwar Pujara out of the playing XI, opines Madan Lal

Today at 2:02 PM
Former India cricketer Madan Lal has claimed that there are few players in the squad that are capable of pushing Cheteshwar Pujara out of playing XI. Pujara has been struggling with his form for a while now and was dismissed on duck in the first innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa.
India was poised at a strong position with a lead of 146 runs at the end of day 3 in the Centurion Test. KL Rahul has played a significant role for the visitors with 123 runs in the first innings and will look forward to repeating his performance in the second innings. Mohammed Shami took a five wicket haul playing a crucial role in bowling department.
While there were some good scores with the bat by the Indians, Pujara was dismissed on a duck in the first innings and has been struggling to find form for some time now. Madan Lal has claimed that there are a few players in the squad who can push Pujara out of the playing XI.
"Pujara is struggling. There are no two ways about it. There are players in the squad who can push him out of the XI. At No. 3, even the captain needs a player you can hold the innings and get some runs at the same time. At times, Pujara gets stuck way too much. So clearly, he is struggling,” Madan Lal said on Aaj Tak
Pujara now has the most number of ducks by an Indian batsman leaving behind Dilip Vengsarkar.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.