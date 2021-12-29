Beating India in India would be a nice thing to do, opines David Warner

David Warner revealed that he wants to record a series win in India before retiring from Tests as the team will tour India in 2022. Warner also revealed that he wants to win Ashes 2023 in England and opined that age is not a barrier in Test cricket citing an example of longevity of James Anderson.

Australia recently ensured a series win in Ashes winning the Melbourne Test by an innings and 14 runs. For Australia, along with bowlers dominating proceedings, their top order has also scored runs consistently. David Warner has played a crucial role for the hosts scoring 240 runs at average of 60 so far in the series and is third on the list of most run-getters. Reflecting on his plans in the future, Warner revealed that he wants to win a Test series in India and secure an Ashes win in England before retiring from Tests.

"We still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series in 2019, but hopefully, if I manage to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The 35-year-old Warner also opined that age is no barrier citing an example of James Anderson saying he has set a really high benchmark for older guys.

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board,” he stated.

Warner was going through a poor form in IPL 2021 and was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a result. The left-hander then proved his mettle once again in the T20 World Cup 2021 where he was awarded Player of the Tournament for his key role in the title run of Australia. Warner has been impressive in the ongoing Ashes being one of the major contributors with bat in the team. He opined that he is in good touch and is hopeful of scoring some more runs leading into the new year.

"In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me," he concluded.

"I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year.”