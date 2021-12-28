ZIM vs SL | Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for three-match ODI series in January 2022

Today at 4:35 PM
Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a three match ODI series starting from January 16, 2022 as announced by Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday. The three one dayers will be played on January 16, 18 and 21 behind closed doors at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the consultant coach across all formats for Sri Lanka. The white-ball series against Zimbabwe will be the first assignment for Jayawardene in the new role.
"The Zimbabwe National team will tour Sri Lanka during January 2022 to take part in a 3 match ODI series," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Zimbabwe will arrive in the island nation on January 10, 2022. The two teams will face each other for the first time since January 2018 in the ODI format.
After the completion of the series, Sri Lanka will travel to Australia for a five-match T20I series in February. Also, Sri Lanka will face India in two Tests and three T20Is, which is scheduled to begin from February 25 with the red-ball fixture.
Itinerary:
16th January, 2022 - 1st ODI
18th January, 2022 - 2nd ODI
21st January, 2022 - 3rd ODI
All three ODI matches between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
