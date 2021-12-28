USA vs IRE | Second ODI of the series postponed by a day due to small number of positive Covid cases

The second ODI of the series between USA and Ireland was postponed by a day due to a small number of positive Covid cases among the players and support staff. The scheduled fixture for December 28 is pushed back by a day and will now be played on December 29 provided both teams test negative.

Ireland are touring the USA for a two match T20I series and three one-dayers. The T20I series was drawn by 1-1. The first ODI on December 26 was cancelled due to positive Covid cases in the umpiring team. Now, the second ODI scheduled on December 28 is pushed back by a day due to small number of Covid positive cases amongst the players and support staff.

The remaining players and support staff have undergone antigen tests and returned negative. If both teams test negative once more on December 29, the series will take place as per revised schedule.

"The One-Day International in the Dafabet USA v Ireland Men's International Series scheduled for tomorrow has been pushed back by one day to Wednesday 29 December, due to a small number of new positive COVID cases within the playing and support staff groups," a Cricket Ireland media release said.

"All of the remaining players and support staff have undergone a full suite of antigen testing this evening, all with negative results. If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing tomorrow, then the series will proceed with the amended dates of 29 December and 30 December. The final match in the series will remain as scheduled on Thursday 30 December which is a Day/Night fixture with a 2pm start.”

The three umpires in the umpiring team were considered as close contacts to the Covid positive case. They have tested negative and are waiting for the confirmation from ICC to officiate in two matches.

"The three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on 29 and 30 December,” the statement read.