IPL 2022 | Will play local games and tennis cricket in Bengal to earn something, says former CSK cricketer Kanishk Seth

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, Kanishk Seth has asserted that he will be playing local matches and will focus on tennis ball cricket in Bengal to earn something. Seth was roped in by the franchise ahead of the 2018 IPL season, and was never given a chance to feature in the tournament.

Bengal cricketer Kanishk Seth, who was once roped in by the Chennai Super Kings has given up on his dream to play in the cash-rich league. The Chennai-based franchise signed the all-rounder ahead of the 2018 season, but Seth was released before the 2019 season without receiving any chance to feature in the lucrative league.

Meanwhile, Seth stated the politics in cricket is making life difficult for him. The Bengal cricketer further added that he will now focus on local tournaments and tennis ball cricket to earn something.

“Well as I said I have not been registered for this season so no questions about getting into the IPL this year. I will be playing local games and tennis cricket here in Bengal to earn something! That’s what politics does to deserving cricketers” Seth said to Swagcricket.

Seth has been playing domestic cricket for Bengal, and has so far claimed seven first-class wickets and 22 List A wickets to his name. He also scalped 24 wickets from 20 domestic T20s for the Bengal team. While playing for the Krishnanagar Challengers in the Bengal, he picked key wickets including a notable dismissal of Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Seth further added that he learnt a few tricks from Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo during his days in the CSK squad.

“It was a great learning experience for me about preparation on and off the field. Being a team man is very important, you know, helping the teammates, coaches, staff. Also, being humble and grounded is the key part to success Learned a lot about variations and field placements, and a lot about batting from Watto,” he explained.

Seth reckoned that his wish for representing India will probably remain as a dream.

“Well, it was a dream to be precise, and now after waking up its seems as a dream only! (Laughs) But yes learned a lot specially under the guidance of MS Dhoni and Raina bhai” he added.