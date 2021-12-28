India can have a better chance in upcoming T20 World Cup with two all-rounders, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:04 AM
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that India can have a better chance in 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup with two all-rounders. Gavaskar also pointed out that World Cup winning teams of 2007 and 2011 were full of all-rounders highlighting their importance in limited overs.
India have entered a new phase in the limited overs after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. The team exited from the super 12 stage of the tournament surprisingly being the pre-tournament favourites.
Rohit Sharma is leading the limited overs team while Rahul Dravid is handling the coaching responsibilities after the conclusion of the tournament. India will be now looking at the next ICC event in 2022 in Australia where the T20 World Cup will be held. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the importance of all-rounders giving the reference of World Cup winning teams in 1983, 2007 and 2011. Sunil Gavaskar was a key player in the World Cup team of 1983. He opined that if the team finds two all-rounders, they will have a better chance in 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.
"It was a squad of 14 players and one manager and we conquered the cricketing world. There were no field restrictions then, no limitations on the number of bouncers too and the red ball in English conditions which hardly stopped moving even after the shine was gone," Gavaskar said while writing in his column for Mid-Day.
"That team were full of all-rounders and that is the key especially in limited overs cricket. Even the 2007 and 2011 teams had batsmen who could bowl and bowlers who were no bunnies with the bat. If India can find two all-rounders, then we will have a better chance in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 and in the 50 overs Cup at home in India in 2023."
Hardik Panyda is currently out of the team as he is rehabilitating at the NCA. Venkatesh Iyer has shown his all-round skills in IPL but is yet to be tested at the highest level. India is looking for the all-rounders currently in limited overs setup as it will be important considering the schedule of upcoming ICC events.
