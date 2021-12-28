India can have a better chance in upcoming T20 World Cup with two all-rounders, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma is leading the limited overs team while Rahul Dravid is handling the coaching responsibilities after the conclusion of the tournament. India will be now looking at the next ICC event in 2022 in Australia where the T20 World Cup will be held. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the importance of all-rounders giving the reference of World Cup winning teams in 1983, 2007 and 2011. Sunil Gavaskar was a key player in the World Cup team of 1983. He opined that if the team finds two all-rounders, they will have a better chance in 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup.