IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami picks up 200 Test wickets with fifer against South Africa

India did not have a great start to Day 3 of the first Test as the centurion, KL Rahul fell to Kagiso Rabada very early in the first session of the day. The South Africa pace attack led by Lungi Ngidi, scalped wickets at regular intervals and bundled out India for a total of 327. Ngidi clinched six wickets, while Rabada scalped three wickets in the first innings.