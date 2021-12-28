IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Shami picks up 200 Test wickets with fifer against South Africa

Today at 9:41 PM
Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets against South Africa in the first innings of the series opener in Centurion, and also claimed his 200th Test wicket during the ongoing Boxing day Test match. Shami became only the fifth Indian pacer to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.
India did not have a great start to Day 3 of the first Test as the centurion, KL Rahul fell to Kagiso Rabada very early in the first session of the day. The South Africa pace attack led by Lungi Ngidi, scalped wickets at regular intervals and bundled out India for a total of 327. Ngidi clinched six wickets, while Rabada scalped three wickets in the first innings.
In reply, South Africa suffered an early blow as they lost their captain, Dean Elgar in the very first over of the batting innings. Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami then ran through the South Africa batting line-up and scalped five wickets. Shami also became the fifth Indian pacer after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.
Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur clinched two wickets each, while Mohammad Siraj scalped one wicket. A disciplined bowling performance from the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 197 runs in the first innings. Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 52 off 103 balls.
India started their second batting innings with a lead of 130 runs, and are 16/1 at Stumps on Day 3.
