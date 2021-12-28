 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah twists his ankle on third day's play in Centurion Test

    Jasprit Bumrah scalped the wicket of Dean Elgar in the first innings for India on Tuesday in Centurion

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:16 PM

    During the third day of the Centurion Test between India and South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle badly, and was seen in pain immediately after the incident. Bumrah started off well for India as he scalped the wicket of Dean Elgar in the very first over of the South Africa batting innings.

    That's nasty!

    That hurts a lot!

    Can't see him like this!

    That's real scary scene!

    That looks so painful to watch!

    He must be okay!

    Hopefully yesss!!!

    Sad day at office to Bumrah here!

    Exactly!

