IND vs SA | Hope I can repeat my success in England and Australia, says Shardul Thakur

India pacer Shardul Thakur has commented that he will be looking to repeat his success on tours to Australia and England with his performance in the series against South Africa. Thakur has 14 wickets and 190 runs including three fifties to his name from four Tests playing a crucial role in the team.
India are scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs on their tour to South Africa. The team is in search of an all-rounder as Hardik Pandya is not in the squad. Shardul Thakur has been preferred by team management ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav with his superior batting skills being a major factor. Thakur has displayed his batting skills in Australia and England earlier this year as he has scored three half-centuries.
Shardul Thakur picked 7 wickets in a single fixture against Australia and scored 69 runs with the half-century in the first innings. He played a crucial role in India’s historic series win in a four match Test series against Australia . He also scored 117 runs and picked 7 wickets in two fixtures on the tour to England. Thakur said that he is hopeful that he will be able to repeat his success in Australia and England on this tour as well.
“I am looking forward to it. I hope it comes off in SA too as I have been successful in England and Australia, to contribute in South African conditions, I would be more than happy,” Shardul told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a chat on bcci.tv.
He has 67 wickets and 366 runs for India in 43 international appearances. Thakur said that self-belief is the key for him on the field.
“I do like to plan my game in terms of both bowling and batting. When I enter the ground, everything is about confidence and self-belief for me. If you are playing white ball cricket, you think of yorker. So to bowl that yorker, I go in with full confidence which stands out for me as player,” Thakur concluded.
