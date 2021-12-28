IND vs SA | Hope I can repeat my success in England and Australia, says Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur picked 7 wickets in a single fixture against Australia and scored 69 runs with the half-century in the first innings. He played a crucial role in India’s historic series win in a four match Test series against Australia . He also scored 117 runs and picked 7 wickets in two fixtures on the tour to England. Thakur said that he is hopeful that he will be able to repeat his success in Australia and England on this tour as well.