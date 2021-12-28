BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests Covid-19 positive in Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for the corona virus and is admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. He was suffering through a mild fever on Sunday and was detected with a positive report for Coronavirus soon after. It has been learnt from the family sources that medical experts advised Ganguly to avoid isolating at home and get admitted to the hospital.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying.

This is the third instance when Ganguly has been hospitalised after being admitted twice in January after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly suffered a heart attack while exercising and underwent a right coronary angioplasty. He had a similar chest pain 20 days later leading to the second round of angioplasty. Two stents were placed in his two arteries throughout the process. Ganguly then resumed his work in March and got himself fully vaccinated taking both the doses against Covid-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested Covid-19 positive earlier this year.