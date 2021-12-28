Ashes 2021-22 | We are setting ourselves up for next few years, says Pat Cummins

After Australia defeated England in the third Ashes Test by an innings and 14 runs, Pat Cummins has stated that his side is setting up themselves for the next few years. Cummins further added that Australia have a great opportunity to win Test matches during the upcoming subcontinental tours.

Australia took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the ongoing Ashes series after winning the Melbourne Test by an innings and 14 runs. The hosts have been absolutely dominant throughout the series, and the Australian bowlers scalped 10 wickets in every innings of the last three Tests. For England, Joe Root has been the lone warrior, and the poor form of his fellow batsmen have put more pressure on the middle-order batsman.

Australia made a few changes to their bowling department throughout the series. Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the second and third Test due to injury and Pat Cummins missed the second match after being identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive person. Michael Neser and Scott Boland were handed debuts in the series, while Jhye Richardson also returned to the squad and the pace unit of the hosts did well throughout the series.

Reflecting on the series win, Pat Cummins said that he felt like the team is setting themselves up for the next few years.

"Our bowlers have been fantastic. Haven't even felt like there's been one session where it's got away from us. It's what dreams are made of, the way we've played. And outside of the results, there are so many other positives; we've been able to have a couple of debutants, really build a squad of 15-odd players. It doesn't just feel like a 3-0 victory, feels like we are setting ourselves up for the next few years as well,” he opined.

In 2022, Australia are scheduled to tour the subcontinent for the Test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India respectively. Cummins is hopeful that his team can win matches in the upcoming subcontinent tours. The Australian captain further added that his side have players for anywhere in the world.

"The World Test Championship is a big thing. Absolutely want to be in that final. Winning away from home, we've got a great opportunity to go over on a couple of subcontinental tours. Think that's a really big challenge for any team, you can see England coming here it's foreign conditions for them. I feel like it's building. Think we have options for anywhere in the world,” he elaborated.

Travis Head has been the highest run-scorer for the hosts with 248 runs from three matches. Also, Mitchell Starc scalped 14 wickets and Nathan Lyon has 12 wickets from three fixtures. Reflecting on the performance of the team, Cummins opined that the performance of his side in the series is a good sign for the next few years.

"We've got seven players in the top 10 of the world at the moment and we probably haven't strung the performances over the last couple of years that we expect of ourselves. This really consolidates that we are a really good, strong Test side and a good sign for the next few years,” he concluded.