Ashes 2021-22 | Wasim Jaffer takes a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan after England bundled out for 68 in Melbourne Test

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan showing his old tweet two years ago when India were bundled out for 92 against New Zealand in a ODI series after England were dismissed on a total of 68 in ongoing Ashes. England lost the fixture by an innings and 14 runs.
Ashes 2021-22 has been dominated by Australia so far and after their win in Melbourne, they have wrapped up the series as well. They have won the series winning the third Test at Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs. England was all out on 185 in the first innings and Australia scored 267 in response taking a 82 run lead. Marcus Harris scored 76 runs for the hosts. Debutant Scott Boland bowled an absolutely brilliant spell taking 6 wickets for 7 runs and played a key role in dismissing the opposition for a total of 68 in the Melbourne Test. Mitchell Starc has been the consistent wicket taker for Australia in the series.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan displaying his old tweet two years ago in a clip on Twitter. Vaughan had posted a tweet in 2019 when India was bowled out on a total of 92 in fourth ODI of a series against New Zealand. Trent Boult picked five wicket haul in the fixture. Vaughan had tweeted that it is unbelievable that any team would get all out below 100 these days.
England 68 all out @MichaelVaughan 🙈 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lctSBLOsZK— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2021
