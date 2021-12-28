Ashes 2021-22 | Wasim Jaffer takes a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan after England bundled out for 68 in Melbourne Test

Ashes 2021-22 has been dominated by Australia so far and after their win in Melbourne, they have wrapped up the series as well. They have won the series winning the third Test at Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs. England was all out on 185 in the first innings and Australia scored 267 in response taking a 82 run lead. Marcus Harris scored 76 runs for the hosts. Debutant Scott Boland bowled an absolutely brilliant spell taking 6 wickets for 7 runs and played a key role in dismissing the opposition for a total of 68 in the Melbourne Test. Mitchell Starc has been the consistent wicket taker for Australia in the series.