WATCH | Rahul Dravid's gesture makes disappointed Cheteshwar Pujara happy after golden duck

India have locked horns with South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, and the visitors started off well as they scored a total of 272/3 on Day 1 in Centurion. Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant half-century, and stitched up a 117-run stand along with his fellow opener, KL Rahul. Lungi Ngidi, who scalped the wicket of Mayank (60), struck in his very next ball to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara for a golden duck.