WATCH | Rahul Dravid's gesture makes disappointed Cheteshwar Pujara happy after golden duck

Fans and experts were not impressed with the batting performance of Cheteshwar Pujara after he got out for a golden duck in the first innings of the series opener against South Africa. However, the right-hander received a warm gesture from India head coach Rahul Dravid, which left Pujara in smiles.
India have locked horns with South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, and the visitors started off well as they scored a total of 272/3 on Day 1 in Centurion. Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant half-century, and stitched up a 117-run stand along with his fellow opener, KL Rahul. Lungi Ngidi, who scalped the wicket of Mayank (60), struck in his very next ball to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara for a golden duck.
Kohli, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Pujara scored 35 runs before falling to Ngidi in the 69th over of the India batting innings. However, Rahul, stood solid at one end, and played a sensational knock of unbeaten 122 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane notched up 40 not out to guide India to 272/3 before Stumps.
While fans and experts were not impressed with Pujara's batting performance in the first innings of the series opener, the right-hand batsman received a warm gesture from India head coach Rahul Dravid. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Dravid was seen patting Pujara on the back, which left Pujara in smiles.
Rahul Dravid 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1uOvcbXQQi— msc media (@mscmedia2) December 27, 2021
