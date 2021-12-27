MS Dhoni wanted to prolong his white-ball career, Ravi Shastri recalls former captain’s Test retirement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has recalled the moment when MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket, and stated that the right-hand batsman wanted to prolong his white-ball career. Dhoni announced his Test retirement in 2014 during the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia.

MS Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest leaders in the game of cricket, and the former Indian captain led India to three prestigious ICC titles during his stint as the skipper of the national team. The wicket-keeper batsman led India in the maiden ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and the Men in Blue clinched the title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the marquee event.

Team India also clinched the ICC World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain is well known for his quick decisions, which have surprised fans and experts during his stellar career. MS Dhoni shocked the entire cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement during the India tour of Australia in 2014-2015.

Dhoni was 33 years old when he decided to quit Test cricket in 2014 during the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia. Meanwhile, former India head coach, Ravi Shastri recalled the moment when Dhoni announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game. Shastri stated that Dhoni’s decision to retire from Test cricket shocked the entire team.

"Well, it came as a surprise. He came to me and said 'I want to say something to the boys'. I said 'sure'. I thought he was going to say something about the draw. He comes out. I just saw the faces around the dressing room. Most of the boys were in a state of shock when MS made the announcement. But that’s MS for you," Shastri said while speaking to Star Sports.

Shastri further added that Dhoni decided to quit Test cricket as he wanted to prolong his white-ball career.

"He was waiting for an opportune time to make the announcement. He knew how much his body could take and he wanted to prolong his white-ball career. When your body tells you it’s enough, it’s enough, there are no second thoughts about that," Shastri added.

Dhoni stepped down India’s then-most successful Test captain, with 27 wins from 60 red-ball fixtures. The record of the former Indian skipper was later bettered by Virat Kohli, who took over the captaincy role from MS Dhoni. Shastri, who was Team India’s director back then, reckoned that Virat Kohli was the right candidate to take over the role from MS Dhoni.

"I knew that the moment MS Dhoni finishes, Virat Kohli is the guy to lead the side. He (MS Dhoni) knew who was the next leader in line," the ex-India coach pointed out.