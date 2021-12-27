IND vs SA | Virat Kohli seems to be preoccupied with scoring runs off the front foot, says Sanjay Bangar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has opined that Virat Kohli seems to be preoccupied with scoring some runs off the front foot after he was dismissed on 35 runs by Lungi Ngidi in slip cordon in the Centurion Test. Bangar also added that Kohli should develop his backfoot game for fast pitches.

India have made a fine start to the first Test of the series between India and South Africa. India are poised at 272/3 with KL Rahul playing on 122 runs while Ajinkya Rahane has scored 40 runs so far staying not out. The partnership between the opening pair has given India a good start in the match. Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed on duck while Virat Kohli got out on 35 after getting a good start.

Kohli was dismissed in the slip corden chasing a delivery wide outside off stump by Lungi Ngidi. Kohli’s century drought now extends to more than two years. He has scored just 634 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.41 since 2020. Reflecting on Kohlis’ dismissal ,former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that he seems to be preoccupied with scoring runs from the front-foot but should also think about his back foot game.

"Yeah, could well be a mental error in the execution part at least as far as him going after that wide half-volley is concerned," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

"But for me, he relies on driving the ball. Against quicker attacks on seaming pitches, you require one more game. You can't only rely on the front foot shots. If he only relies on that particular shot, the bowlers will continue to drag him wider and wider and hope they find the outside edge.”

"It will be worth it if Virat Kohli can give a thought of developing some sort of a response of the back foot as well. Otherwise, he just seems to be preoccupied with scoring runs off the front foot.”

India will be aiming for a winning start by beating the hosts in the ongoing Test in Centurion.