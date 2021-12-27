IND vs SA | Couple of breakthroughs early morning could turn the game on its head, says Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has said that a couple of early breakthroughs on the second day could turn the match on its head after the end of first day’s play. Ngidi was the sole wicket-taker for South Africa returning with 3/45 in 17 overs dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

India had made an impressive start to their tour to South Africa scoring 272/3 at the end of play on Day 1. KL Rahul is playing on 122 runs while Ajinkya Rahane has scored 40 runs so far. Mayank Agarwal also scored 60 runs playing a vital role in giving a good start to the team. Lungi Ngidi was the sole wicket-taker for South Africa with figures of 3/45 bowling 17 overs.

Reflecting on the match scenario, Ngidi said that he believes that South Africa can be back in the game if they restrict the opposition under 350.

"If you get two wickets in two balls, that means anything can happen. And if we can get a couple of breakthroughs early in the morning, that could turn the game on its head,” Ngidi said in the press conference after the end of the day’s play.

"Still the balls catching the edge, going towards the slips... It would be great if we could keep them under 340-350."

The rest of the bowlers lacked control and Ngidi was also struggling initially. But, a change of ends worked for him and he troubled the Indian batsmen and picked three wickets. Ngidi revealed that he felt comfortable in changing the bowling end.

"I asked at lunch if I could switch ends, but obviously, everyone prefers their certain end so I had to wait my turn,” he revealed.

"I was just struggling from the other side a little bit and finding the right areas, but once I came to this side, I felt comfortable and all of a sudden, things started happening to me.”

Ngidi also opined that there was less swing on the surface than they expected and India batsmen showed good discipline.

"The wicket did less than we thought it was gonna do. And they (Indians) had good discipline, they left well,” he opined.

"I expected a bit more swing and when that didn't happen, you obviously got to change your plans and try to get the ball to move off the deck and that was happening on both ends. The game plan was to try and attack the stumps and the pads."

India will now look forward to capitalise on a good start and would like to begin the three-match Test series with a win.