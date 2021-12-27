Bipul Sharma retires from domestic cricket, intends to play for USA

Bipul has played for Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh in domestic competitions. He was roped in by Punjab Kings in 2010 but was used as a backup player and played only 15 matches for them. He scored 104 runs and picked 8 wickets in those fixtures He used to be given a holding role in middle overs by the team. He also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad but was not a regular starter there too. For SRH, he scored 83 runs and picked 9 wickets in 18 matches.