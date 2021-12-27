Bipul Sharma retires from domestic cricket, intends to play for USA

Today at 10:15 AM
The Punjab based cricketer Bipul Sharma has announced his retirement from domestic cricket after taking 84 wickets and scoring 1203 runs in 105 domestic T20 matches. He has picked 17 wickets in 33 IPL matches and scored 187 runs at sensational strike rate of 152.03 including a unbeaten knock of 35*.
One of the talented cricketers in the domestic circuit, Bipul Sharma has announced his retirement and intends to play for USA in the future. Bipul started his career in a List-A match in 2004. He has 3012 runs and 126 wickets in 59 first-class matches. He has 1620 List-A runs and 96 wickets plus 1203 runs and 84 wickets in domestic T20s.
Bipul has played for Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh in domestic competitions. He was roped in by Punjab Kings in 2010 but was used as a backup player and played only 15 matches for them. He scored 104 runs and picked 8 wickets in those fixtures He used to be given a holding role in middle overs by the team. He also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad but was not a regular starter there too. For SRH, he scored 83 runs and picked 9 wickets in 18 matches.
Overall, Bipul has 17 wickets in 33 IPL matches and 187 runs at a strike rate of 152.03. He has announced his future plans to play for USA and will now ply his trade there.
