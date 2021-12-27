BBL 2021-22 | WATCH : Ben Duckett smashes a maximum using reverse sweep against Qais Ahmad

Today at 8:14 PM
During the Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars on Monday, Ben Duckett smashed a maximum using a reverse sweep shot against Qais Ahmad. In the 23rd match of the ongoing BBL, the left-hand batsman also scored 54 off 35 balls, which included six fours and two maximum.
After being asked to bat first, Melbourne Stars scored a total of 207/9 after a brilliant 151-run partnership between Joe Clarke (85) and Hilton Cartwright (79). In reply, Brisbane Heats could manage only 187/9, and suffered a 20-run defeat against the Glenn Maxwell-led side despite quick half-centuries from Chris Lynn and Ben Duckett. Lynn, who opened the batting for Brisbane Heat scored 57 runs, and he smahed three fours and five sixes during his 37-ball stay.
During the match, Brisbane Heat's Ben Duckett smashed a maximum using a reverse sweep shot against Melbourne Star's Qais Ahmad. Duckett fetched the delivery from the outside leg and smashed the ball flat over the sweeper cover fence for a maximum. The left-hand batsman also scored a brisk 54 off 35 balls, which included six fours and two maximum. Qais scalped three wickets for his side by conceding just 26 runs from four overs that he bowled in the match.
"Shot of the day" is a big honour on a day like today!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2021
Ben Duckett with an absolute treat for us here #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/hiyweY1dJR
