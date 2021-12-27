BBL 2021-22 | WATCH : Ben Duckett smashes a maximum using reverse sweep against Qais Ahmad

During the match, Brisbane Heat's Ben Duckett smashed a maximum using a reverse sweep shot against Melbourne Star's Qais Ahmad. Duckett fetched the delivery from the outside leg and smashed the ball flat over the sweeper cover fence for a maximum. The left-hand batsman also scored a brisk 54 off 35 balls, which included six fours and two maximum. Qais scalped three wickets for his side by conceding just 26 runs from four overs that he bowled in the match.