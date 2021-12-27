Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: James Anderson almost takes a stunner to dismiss Mitchell Starc

Today at 12:36 PM
England pacer James Anderson almost pulled a miraculous catch standing at mid-on to dismiss Mitchell Starc on 9 runs in the ongoing Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia has scored a total of 267 taking a lead of 82 runs in the first innings courtesy of 76 runs from Marcus Harris.
Ashes 2021-22 has started and Australia are leading the series by 2-0. The team has been a dominating force throughout the series and they are also playing well at Melbourne. Australia bowled out England on 185 in the first innings. Joe Root scored half century in the first innings for the visitors . Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each. Australia scored 267 in response courtsey of a 76 runs knock from Marcus Harris. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets from 33 runs.
During Australia's innings a stunning attempt to take a diving catch was one of the highlights of the innings. The incident happened in an over by Mark Wood when Mitchell Starc was playing on a score of 9 runs from 19 balls. The team score was 245/8 and Starc attempted a shot over the head of mid-on where James Anderson was fielding. Anderson dived in an attempt to take a stunner but the ball rolled away after hitting his hands.
December 27, 2021
Anderson flies ... but drops what might have been a classic #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mDuErCZYug— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2021
'Age is just a number,' they said.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 27, 2021
📸: SonyLiv#Ashes #AshesTest #JamesAnderson pic.twitter.com/bKUqPd2lvX
what an effort by Jimmy Anderson!!! pic.twitter.com/cjfBkcez0r— Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 27, 2021
