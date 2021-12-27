Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: James Anderson almost takes a stunner to dismiss Mitchell Starc

Ashes 2021-22 has started and Australia are leading the series by 2-0. The team has been a dominating force throughout the series and they are also playing well at Melbourne. Australia bowled out England on 185 in the first innings. Joe Root scored half century in the first innings for the visitors . Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each. Australia scored 267 in response courtsey of a 76 runs knock from Marcus Harris. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets from 33 runs.