    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Marcus Harris was caught criticising Hot Spot technology on stump mic

    Marcus Harris played a knock of 76 runs in the first innings for Australia

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Marcus Harris was caught criticising Hot Spot technology on stump mic

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:21 AM

    Marcus Harris was seen very unimpressed with the Hot Spot as it was unable to detect any conclusive evidence of the ball making contact with the bat on an LBW appeal. Fortunately, for Harris the snickometer showed there was an inside edge of his bat and the review saved him from getting out.

    After winning the first two Tests, Australia have dismissed the opposition for 185 in the Melbourne Test. Harris scored 76 runs in 189 balls in the first innings for Australia in response. 

    However, during the innings a bizarre incident unfolded in the 31st over. A delivery shaping back in from Ben Stokes hit Harris on the pads and the umpire adjudged him out. Harris was certain of the edge and immediately reviewed the decision. Hotspot didn’t detect the inside edge but the snickometer showed a spike and that saved Harris. 

    The stump mic caught a conversation between Stokes and Harris mid-over where latter was seen displeased with the technology. “I wasn’t like a 100% sure,” Harris said when Stokes questioned him about his review while tying up his shoelaces. Harris also said that the “Hotspot’s f*cking useless”.

    Australia are poised at 245/8 at the time of writing. 

