Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets out on Lungi Ngidi ball due to poor shot selection

Virat Kohli was looking very good int he middle but has thrown it away. That delivery would have been called a wide in limited overs, but he goes for it and seeks to drive it through the off-side, the outside edge travels at a nice height for first slip and Mulder makes no mistake.
What have you done kohli 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ReOSJDcz4Z— msc media (@mscmedia2) December 26, 2021
Virat Kohli isn't in out of form, he is in out of patience. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/7LRbfHzNVp— Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) December 26, 2021
This is out of form virat Kohli— Sulabh583 (@sulabh583) December 26, 2021
As always, this time too he got out after hitting a bad shot, why do you hit a bad shot while batting well. @imVkohli 🤦😔😞 pic.twitter.com/F03k8xiExA— अंकित (@AnkitKu58022000) December 26, 2021
Virat Kohli fans to Virat everytime after Kohli misses out on his 71st century:#INDvsSA #ViratKohlihttps://t.co/53TIiTmBdG— Loftedovercovers (@Loftedovercove1) December 26, 2021
Truee.....71st century ke barre mai hi bolte jaa rhe the...tbhi out ho gya vo😭nhi to itna acha khel rha tha— Gunjan❤️ (@Gunu1803) December 26, 2021
A guy who used to score 100 like a child's play, It's been > 2 Years for Virat Kohli's 71st century— Manish (@immanishbrl) December 26, 2021
It's so Depressing now, we dream for a century everytime he comes to bat & gets out Scoring 30-40😞💔 pic.twitter.com/nHbCpzP0Zd
Virat Kohli out— Abid khan (@AbidKha75895609) December 26, 2021
Me right now...#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/r6NHbwbduB
When Virat Kohli got out today- me, my dad and my neighbour started laughing, almost cynically.— Yogi (@TheYogiPatel) December 26, 2021
Sooner he and @BCCI realises this, the better.#INDvsSA #SAvsIND #KLRahul #Kohli
