IND vs SA | Ajinkya Rahane should believe that he is just one knock away from a good performance, says Zaheer Khan

"There have been mixed performances for Ajinkya Rahane. There is no doubt about it. He is under immense pressure. That is the fact. For any cricketer, to go through this kind of phase, you've got to have that mental toughness to come out of it. The good part is that you are still there and you are one inning away. As a batsman or cricketer, you should have such a belief," Zaheer said to Times of India.