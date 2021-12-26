It is important to have harmony among one another, says Syed Kirmani on Virat Kohli- Sourav Ganguly tiff

Today at 1:49 PM
Syed Kirmani has said that it is important to have harmony between Virat Kohli and the BCCI top management after a controversy around the former's ODI captaincy erupted recently. Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly put forward contradictory versions regarding the whole issue recently.
There are talks of the underlying tension between India Test captain Virat Kohli and the BCCI recently after a controversy between the two. Virat Kohli had already resigned from the T20I captaincy after the World Cup. Kohli was removed from his ODI captaincy for the South Africa series and Rohit Sharma replaced him.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said a few days ago that the selectors and team management requested Kohli not to step down from his T20I captaincy when he informed them about the decision. Ganguly had also said that he was informed about removal of his ODI captaincy well in advance.
However, Kohli contradicted the statement as he said that no one requested him not to leave the T20I captaincy in a press conference before the South Africa series. He had also informed that there was no prior communication about his ODI captaincy removal and he was informed of the decision 90 minutes before during a meeting for Test team selection for the South Africa series.
Reflecting on the whole issue, former India cricketer Syed Kirmani has said that it is important to have harmony amongst one another to sort out all the issues.
"It is important to have harmony among one another, it is important to communicate before you take an important decision. Egos play a very big role in an individual's life. That should not be there, Kohli is a powerful player. The selection committee and BCCI President have their power, it is important to have harmony to sort out all the issues," Kirmani said to ANI.
