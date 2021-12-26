Had a lot of questions in mind, no one told me why I was dropped, reveals Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan’s last match for India was a T20I in 2016 but he continued to play the Indian Premier League. He was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for the last season. However, in spite of his consistent performances in international cricket, Harbhajan wasn’t a regular face in the team after the 2011 World Cup with the emergence of Ravichandran Ashwin. Reflecting on his career Harbhajan said that he was surprised on his sudden exit and one told him why he was dropped. He also said that he would have ended up taking 500-550 wickets with the right kind of support.