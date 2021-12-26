Ashes 2021-22 | Stuart Broad should have played in Brisbane and Melbourne, opines Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has questioned the omission of Stuart Broad saying he should have been playing in Melbourne and also should have been included in Brisbane as they are trailing by 2-0 in the series. Vaughan also added that England have failed in their selection and tactics for the series so far.

Ashes 2021-22 has started and Australia are leading the series by 2-0. The team has completely dominated the series so far with their outstanding performance. Stuart Broad has been a pivotal player for England with 526 Test wickets in 150 matches but he has played only a single fixture in Adelaide. Broad was dropped in the series opener at Gabba and is also dropped for the third Test at Melbourne.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has questioned the omission of Broad from the squad for the Melbourne Test saying he should have bowled in both Brisbane and Melbourne Tests.

“I look at someone like Stuart Broad, in Brisbane he wasn’t selected on that green top there, he’s not selected here,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

“How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that’s staggering really.”

England rested their premium pace bowlers, Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the first Test. Then they dropped Jack Leach in the second Test where the pitch was assisting the spin in the second innings. The team selection by England has been baffling and Vaughan also questioned it saying that the team have failed in their tactics and selection in the series.

“So far the only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up on time. They’ve got pretty much everything wrong – selection, tactics have not quite been right,” he stated.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne echoed the same sentiments saying the right-handed bowler should have been played in both first and the third Test.

“Stuart Broad should be playing here (in Melbourne), he should’ve played in Brisbane. How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can’t fathom that with the quality that he brings.” Warne said.