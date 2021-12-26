Ashes 2021-22 | Joe Root surpasses Graeme Smith to become third highest run-scorer in a calendar year

Australia is leading the Ashes by 2-0 and has been a dominating side so far in the series. They have also started the Melbourne Test well. Australia reduced England to 185 in the first innings. Joe Root was the highest scorer for the visitors with a knock of 50 runs from 82 balls. He was not pleased with the way he lost his wicket. He needlessly tried to play a ball angling away from him from Mitchell Starc and the nick was caught by Alex Carey. During his innings, Root achieved a historic feat. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon both picked three wickets each.