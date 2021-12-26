Ashes 2021-22 | Joe Root surpasses Graeme Smith to become third highest run-scorer in a calendar year

Today at 5:00 PM
Joe Root achieved a historic feat during his half-century and became the third-highest run-scorer in a calendar year surpassing Graeme Smith taking his tally to 1680 runs. Root played a knock of 50 runs from 82 balls in the Melbourne Test and was the highest run-scorer in the team total of 185.
Australia is leading the Ashes by 2-0 and has been a dominating side so far in the series. They have also started the Melbourne Test well. Australia reduced England to 185 in the first innings. Joe Root was the highest scorer for the visitors with a knock of 50 runs from 82 balls. He was not pleased with the way he lost his wicket. He needlessly tried to play a ball angling away from him from Mitchell Starc and the nick was caught by Alex Carey. During his innings, Root achieved a historic feat. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon both picked three wickets each.
He surpassed Graeme Smith who has scored 1656 runs taking his tally to 1680 runs. He also became the third highest run-scorer by a player in a calendar year behind Mohammad Yousuf (1788 runs) and Sir Vivian Richards (1710 runs). English innings were bundled out on 185 batting first and Australia was on 61/1 at the end of the first day’s play.
England will be hoping for a comeback in the match as they are once again in trouble in this match. Their batting woes have continued in the Melbourne Test and so the onus to keep them in the match will be on bowlers.
