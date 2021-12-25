Faiz Fazal still waiting on sidelines for a ODI place after scoring 55 on his ODI debut in 2016

Vidarbha batsman Faiz Fazal is still waiting to play the second ODI of his international career after scoring 55 on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. Fazal has scored 8404 runs in 125 first-class matches at 41.39, 3452 runs in 107 List-A fixtures and 1273 runs in 66 Domestic T20 fixtures.

There are many cricketers who played a few matches for India but were not selected after that for the national team. One such name is the Vidarbha batsman, Faiz Fazal. Fazal made his ODI debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe playing an unbeaten knock of 55 runs. In spite of playing a good innings as an opener in the fixture he was overlooked and is still waiting to get back in the national team.

“This is a massive surprise for me. For two years before this, I kept looking up to see if I was picked every time a squad was announced,’ He had said when he was selected to ESPNcricinfo.

“But I was disappointed each time. “I’ve tried to consciously steer away from thoughts about selection, so to receive this news early morning from India is a big surprise, but I’m happy. It’s funny how when you stop expecting something you have always chased, things start to happen.”

Fazal scored 516 runs in 12 innings with an average of 43 in Ranji Trophy 2019/20. He scored 246 runs in 5 innings with an average of 49.2 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21. Faisal has also scored 210 runs in 7 innings of the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy and is still waiting to get a place in the India ODI squad.

Fazal had said that he needs to perform a lot more in the domestic circuit to get more chances.

“I don’t know to be honest. You know the competition in the Indian team is very tough. I feel very fortunate that I could play for India. Because that was the aim to play for the country, nothing can be compared with that. I still aim to play for the Indian Test team. Yes, I feel disappointed that I couldn’t continue my place in the Indian team but better than asking me, I don’t know, you should ask few other people in the circuit.” he concluded.

“But there must be some fault in me as well and you have to accept it. I need to perform a lot more. The game itself is my greatest motivation and I love playing cricket at any stage. That’s why even in the off-season, unfortunately this season I couldn’t go, but I always travel to UK and play the premier league there because unfortunately as I am not in the IPL, I don’t want to waste my time just sitting at home.”