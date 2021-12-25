BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Tim David gets involved in a brain fade moment and ends up taking short run

Big Bash League(BBL) has entertained the fans over the years. It always has some exciting moments every season. Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars locked horns in the 19th match of the season. Hobart Hurricanes managed a total of 180/6 batting first. Ben McDermott was the top scorer for the team with 67 runs from 43 balls. Tim David played an unbeaten knock of 22 runs from 12 balls.