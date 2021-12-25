BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Tim David gets involved in a brain fade moment and ends up taking short run

Today at 10:35 AM
In a fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars, Tim David got involved in a bizarre brain fade moment and ended up taking a short run during his knock of 22 runs. Hobart Hurricanes won the fixture by 24 runs while defending the target of 181 restricting the opposition for 156/9.
Big Bash League(BBL) has entertained the fans over the years. It always has some exciting moments every season. Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars locked horns in the 19th match of the season. Hobart Hurricanes managed a total of 180/6 batting first. Ben McDermott was the top scorer for the team with 67 runs from 43 balls. Tim David played an unbeaten knock of 22 runs from 12 balls.
Melbourne Stars in response, ended up being poised at 156/9 at the end of the innings losing the fixture by 24 runs. Joe Clarke scored 52 runs from 40 balls for the team. The stay of Tim David was short at the crease but his involvement in a brain fade moment was the highlight of the match.
The moment occurred in the last over of the innings when David returned for the second run touching his bat far behind the line and ended up taking a short run.
Big brain hours with Tim David pic.twitter.com/GNBfPR2cwp— Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) December 24, 2021
