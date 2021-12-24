IND vs SA | WATCH - Cricket South Africa reveals promo ahead of Freedom Series

India will lock horns with South Africa in the first Test of three-match series on December 26 in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side will be eyeing India's first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, while the hosts will be looking forward to making use of the home conditions against the opposition. The last time when India toured the rainbow nation in 2018, the visitors suffered a 1-2 defeat in the three-match series against Proteas.