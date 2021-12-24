IND vs SA | WATCH - Cricket South Africa reveals promo ahead of Freedom Series

Today at 2:19 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday, December 24 revealed a promo ahead of the Freedom Series between Indian and the Proteas, which is scheduled to begin with the first Test on December 26 in Centurion. The promo video released features some of the previous Test matches between the two nations.
India will lock horns with South Africa in the first Test of three-match series on December 26 in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side will be eyeing India's first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, while the hosts will be looking forward to making use of the home conditions against the opposition. The last time when India toured the rainbow nation in 2018, the visitors suffered a 1-2 defeat in the three-match series against Proteas.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, CSA released a promo video, which features some of the moments from the previous Test series between the two nations in 2018. In the promo titled 'This is what it’s all about’, one can see some of the past great humanitarians like Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and Nelson Mandela.
This is what it's all about 🇿🇦🤝🇮🇳 #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cxQSEwgZ7z— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 24, 2021
Earlier on Thursday, Star Sports also shared a promo in which former head coach, Ravi Shastri can be seen preparing audiences for the upcoming three-match Test series between India and South Africa. In the promo titled ‘First Ka Thirst,’ Shastri predicts India's maiden Test series victory in South Africa.
There's a first time for everything! 😇— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 23, 2021
I'm ready to #BelieveInBlue & cheer for #TeamIndia as they look to quench their #FirstKaThirst in the #SAvIND Test Series.
1st Test | Starts Dec 26 | @StarSportsIndia & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/B9syaRyHIf
