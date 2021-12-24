Ashes 2021-22 | Have very simple plans for Joe Root, says Cameron Green

Ahead of the third Ashes Test, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has stated that he has very simple plans for England captain Joe Root. Green further rated Ben Stokes as ‘the best in the world’, and stated that he is in no hurry to be compared with the England all-rounder while going ahead.

Australia are leading the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 by 2-0, following their 275-run victory in the second Test in Adelaide. Australia have been the dominant side throughout the series, both with the bat and ball, having given very little chance to England.

Despite missing the services of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the second Test, the Australian pace bowling unit displayed a brilliant performance against the England batsmen. Green, who clinched three wickets at the Gabba Test earned his spot in the playing XI for the day-night match in Adelaide. The Australian all-rounder scalped the wicket of Joe Root in the second innings of the series opener, and provided a crucial breakthrough for the hosts. Green continued his good form from the first Ashes Test and clinched the England captain’s wicket in the first innings of the second Test, and ended with two scalps in the Adelaide fixture.

Meanwhile, Green has stated that he has very simple plans for Joe Root while heading to the third Test of the five-match series. However, Green admitted that Root is a world-class player, and he is batting very well for the visitors in the ongoing Ashes series.

"It's a bit of fun at the moment," he said in the presser. "I just have very simple plans for him. Just keep it tight from one end and let the other guys do their job. I am the fifth bowler so keep it tight at one end and give the others a spell. Maybe a few of the boys have mentioned it. But he is a world-class player, even the scores he has got so far. Even though he hasn't got a hundred he is batting beautifully in the middle," he added.

Cameron Green has so far scored 271 runs and scalped five wickets from six Tests for Australia. The 22-year-old is a promising all-rounder with eight first-class hundred, and fans and experts have already started to compare him with England's Ben Stokes. However, Green reckoned that he is in no rush to be compared with his Ashes counterpart. Green further added that Ben Stokes is a match-winner, and branded him as ‘the best in the world’.

"When I play more Tests I might get more confidence that I can do that and more self-belief I can be a match winner. He comes in at No.5 and bowls 25 overs every innings. It's incredible how fit and tough he is. I'm not trying to compare myself to him. He is the best in the world," Green said.

The 22-year-old reckoned that he feels more confident about his bowling in the recent outings for Australia.

"It's just that self-confidence knowing what you do can work at this level. It took a couple of Tests to work that out. But it's nice to have that in my mind to go back on when you need it. I feel like I am a different bowler to what I was back then. My body and action is in a different place. I am doing a few similar things trying to hit the crease hard and hit a good length. I think there is more confidence in my bowling," Green added.

Reflecting on the Boxing Day Test, which is scheduled to begin on December 26 in Hobart, Green stated that the pitch is likely to benefit the bowlers.

"The last few years have been a bit flat. But looking at the wicket now it looks like it's a got a bit of grass. It will depend on what they want to do on Boxing Day if they want to cut it or not. But it looks like a really good wicket," Green said.