Will fight the fight to ensure spin bowling comes into big picture in New Zealand cricket, says Ajaz Patel

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel recently made headlines after he claimed a historic feat against India during the second Test match of the two-match series in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner picked all 10 wickets in an innings against India, and became only the third cricketer to do so in the history of Test cricket. Apart from Ajaz, Jim Laker and Anil Kumble were the other two bowlers who claimed the rare feat in the game's longest format.

"One of my things about being a spinner in New Zealand is to inspire another generation to take up the art. I’m still going to fight the fight to make sure spin bowling becomes part of the big picture in New Zealand cricket," he said while speaking to the press.

New Zealand have picked only a lone spinner in the squad in the form of Rachin Ravindra who was preferred ahead of Ajaz, given the playing conditions. Ajaz revealed that he expressed his disappointment to head coach Gary Stead.

“It was more just expressing my disappointment, because I think you still have to express yourself, and still be able to show that you’re passionate about playing test cricket for New Zealand at home," he stated.

The pace battery comprises Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Ajaz revealed that having such a conundrum of fast bowlers is a great thing for New Zealand cricket.

“Right now, we’ve got one of the best crop of fast bowlers that we’ve ever had in New Zealand.I guess it’s just part and parcel of the era of cricket that I’m in right now. It’s a great thing for New Zealand Cricket to have that conundrum," he said.