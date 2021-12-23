Super Smash 2021-22 | WATCH: Trent Boult hits last-ball six to seal thrilling win for Northern Brave

After being asked to bat first Canterbury posted a meagre total of 107 in 17.2 overs. In reply, the Northern Brave were cruising to victory when the scorecard read 72/3 in 12.3 overs. However, the Canterbury bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals and the opposition tumbled to 101/9 in 19.4 overs. When the Northern Brave needed six runs to win off the last ball with the last pair batting, New Zealand's premium pacer Trent Boult made the improbable happen.