Super Smash 2021-22 | WATCH: Trent Boult hits last-ball six to seal thrilling win for Northern Brave

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is well known for his fierce bowling that troubles the opposition batsmen. However, it was his last-ball six off Ed Nuttall in a Super Smash 2021-22 clash for the Northern Brave against Canterbury, which caught attention of the cricketing fans on Thursday, December 23.
After being asked to bat first Canterbury posted a meagre total of 107 in 17.2 overs. In reply, the Northern Brave were cruising to victory when the scorecard read 72/3 in 12.3 overs. However, the Canterbury bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals and the opposition tumbled to 101/9 in 19.4 overs. When the Northern Brave needed six runs to win off the last ball with the last pair batting, New Zealand's premium pacer Trent Boult made the improbable happen.
Boult, who walked out to bat at No.11, had picked up a single in the very first ball he faced. With seven runs needed off two balls, Katene Clarke, who scored an unbeaten 12-ball 32, picked a single, and gave the strike to the pacer.
Ed Nuttall, who had already dismissed Anurag Verma, Joe Walker and Ish Sodhi, bowled a good length delivery to Boult. The New Zealand speedster connected the ball well and smacked it for a six, sealing a thrilling one-wicket win.
Six needed off the last ball, one wicket in hand, and TRENT BOULT DOES THIS 💥💥💥#SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/iGuyk0qp1v— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 23, 2021
