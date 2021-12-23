IPL 2022 | Reports - Mega auctions to be held on Feb 12, 13 in Bangalore

Today at 7:59 PM
According to reports, the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament will be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. The tournament is set to feature 10 teams in the upcoming season, with Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises added to the competition.
The IPL franchises have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, which will feature a mega auction and two new participating teams. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new entrants to enter the pool of IPL teams. The addition of two new teams makes IPL a 10-team tournament, and the franchises will be looking forward to building a strong team through the mega auction ahead of the upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.
According to a report on Cricbuzz, the Indian Premier League mega auction is likely to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. The report suggests that the IPL franchises have been informed about the mega auction dates, and has asked them to be in Bangalore by February 11 for the pre-auction briefing.
Notably, the Indian cricket team will be playing against West Indies while the mega auction will be held in Bengaluru. India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against West Indies, and the third fixture will be played on February 12 in Kolkata. However, a BCCI official told Cricbuzz that the ODI match will not have a bearing on the auction procedures, and the mega auction schedule is final.
"It has been clarified to us that the match and auction are two different things and both will go ahead," a franchise official told Cricbuzz after obtaining clarification from the BCCI.
- Ipl Auction
- Ipl
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2022
- Ipl 2022
- Chennai Super Kings
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.