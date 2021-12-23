IPL 2022 | Reports - Mega auctions to be held on Feb 12, 13 in Bangalore

The IPL franchises have already submitted their final retentions ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament, which will feature a mega auction and two new participating teams. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new entrants to enter the pool of IPL teams. The addition of two new teams makes IPL a 10-team tournament, and the franchises will be looking forward to building a strong team through the mega auction ahead of the upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.