IPL 2022 | Reports: Manish Pandey to replace Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain

According to several reports, RCB is looking forward to purchasing Manish Pandey in IPL 2022 mega auction, and the right-hand batsman is likely to replace Kohli as the franchise captain for the upcoming seasons. Notably, Pandey was part of the RCB squad in 2009, and he became the first Indian to score an IPL century while he played for the franchise. The Karnataka batsman has also featured for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the lucrative league.