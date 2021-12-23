IPL 2022 | Brian Lara, Simon Katich named in SRH's new-look support staff

Today at 2:38 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, December 23, announced their new-look support staff, and the franchise has signed Brian Lara as their batting coach and strategic advisor. The 2016 title winners have also roped in Simon Katich as the assistant coach ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, December 23, announced their new coaching staff for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Legendary West Indies batsman, Brian Lara has been roped in as the franchise's strategic advisor and batting coach. The Hyderabad-based franchise has also signed Simon Katich as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL season. Dale Steyn, who has played for the SRH in the past, will join the franchise as bowling coach.
Apart from Lara, Steyn, and Katich, former India cricketer Hemang Badani will become part of the SRH team management as fielding coach and scout. Tom Moody, who served as an assistant coach in the previous season has been elevated as head coach of the franchise for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.
SRH had a disappointing season in the 2021 IPL, and the support staff of the franchise was widely criticized for the poor performance of the team. The franchise has retained Muttiah Muralitharan in their support staff, and the Sri Lankan will help the team as strategy and spin bowling coach.
