IPL 2022 | Brian Lara, Simon Katich named in SRH's new-look support staff

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, December 23, announced their new coaching staff for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Legendary West Indies batsman, Brian Lara has been roped in as the franchise's strategic advisor and batting coach. The Hyderabad-based franchise has also signed Simon Katich as their assistant coach for the upcoming IPL season. Dale Steyn, who has played for the SRH in the past, will join the franchise as bowling coach.