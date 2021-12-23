ENG vs WI | David Payne picked in England squad for West Indies T20Is

Left-arm pacer David Payne was named in England's 16-member squad for their five-match away T20I series against the West Indies next month. Former captain Paul Collingwood will be the head coach in the absence of Chris Silverwood, who is currently with the Ashes team in Australia.

England on Thursday, December 23, announced a 16-member squad for a five-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins on January 22. Uncapped left-arm pacer David Payne was a notable addition in the T20I team, which will be lead by Eoin Morgan. The pacer, who was named in the England ODI squad earlier this year, when the first-choice squad had to enter the isolation during series against Pakistan, did not receive an opportunity to feature in the series.

However, Payne performed well in the domestic season scalping 12 wickets from 9 matches at an economy rate of 8.83.

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach of the England cricket team for the five-match T20I series in the absence of Chris Silverwood who is with the Ashes squad in Australia currently, while Marcus Trescothick will join the squad as an assistant coach.

Collingwood, the 2010 T20 World Cup winning captain, stated that England will begin the preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year with the white-ball series in West Indies.

"We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad,” Collingwood stated.

"I have good memories winning a World Cup in Barbados and I'm really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills."

The T20I series will be played from January 22 to January 30, with a three-match Test series to follow from March 8.