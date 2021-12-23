Continuing to play three formats close to impossible, says Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has stated that continuing to feature in all three formats of the game is close to impossible due to the mandatory quarantine constraints. Shakib, who was initially part of the Bangladesh Test squad for the New Zealand tour, later opted out of the series citing personal reasons.

Bangladesh are scheduled to face New Zealand in a two-match away Test series, which begins on January 1 at the Bay Oval. The Mominul Haque-led side have already reached New Zealand and have started their practice session ahead of the first red-ball fixture. The visitors will also play a two-day practice match against New Zealand XI before heading to the series opener at the same venue.

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was initially part of the announced Test squad for the New Zealand tour, later opted out of the trip citing personal reasons. The left-hander scored 33 and 63 runs respectively against Pakistan in the second of the two Tests recently, and in the process he completed 4000 runs in Test cricket. He also surpassed Ian Botham as he became the quickest to score 4000 runs and bag 200 wickets in the format.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan stated that continuing three formats is almost close to impossible in current times due to mandatory quarantine constraints.

''I know what [format] is important for me and I know what [format] should get the preference. Right now time has come when I am thinking about Test cricket and whether I will play Tests again or even if I play, how will I play,'' Shakib was quoted as saying to a private TV channel NTV.

"When you play two Tests in 40 to 42 days, it cannot be fruitful so certainly it encourages playing selective matches. I am not saying that I will retire from Test but it can happen that I am not playing T20s after the 2022 World Cup and at that point I might play one-day and Test. But continuing three formats together is almost close to impossible,'' he said.

Shakib, who ihas been a prominent presence in cricket leagues all over the world, has been part of several bio-bubbles since the pandemic broke out. The all-rounder reckoned that quarantine or bio-bubble measures are not the best solutions to keep the players safe, and there should be a better way to handle the situation.

''Remaining in quarantine is like staying in jail, but in jail at least you can talk with someone. It's not like players roam around a lot like going out in shopping mall or in cinema hall but when you know mentally that you cannot move, the problem starts there.

''Look New Zealand did not send their team to the Under-19 World Cup considering mental health. What I feel is that corona is not going away quickly and we have to live with it. So we have to find some other way. Probably quarantine or bio bubble is not the best solution,'' he said.

Shakib further added that he was concerned about his children. and feared that his absence due to the prolonged cricket schedule will leave an impact on their growth.

''When you have three small children and you cannot give time and suddenly you meet them for eight to 10 days and then again you are away for couple of months and again you meet for 15 days it's a very unhealthy situation and I feel it will leave an impact on their growth. I don't want them to go through it,'' Shakib said.