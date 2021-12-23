Ashes 2021-22 | England batsmen will have to be braver to turn things around, feels Shane Watson

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has opined that England batsmen will have to be braver to turn things around in the ongoing Ashes series, after having lost the first two matches. Watson further added that the selection and the strategy of England has been questionable throughout the series.

Australia are in a very strong position in the ongoing Ashes series with a 2-0 lead. The hosts outplayed the Joe Root-led side on all fronts, and the visitors have failed to create an impact in the first two Tests.

The England batsmen have failed to score big runs, and have struggled against the fierce Australian bowling attack. England pace bowlers on the other hand have failed to deliver the goods consistently, and the dropped catches haven't helped either.

For England, the onus to score runs has repeatedly fallen on the shoulders of Jskippper oe Root and Dawid Malan during the series.

Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels that the England batsmen needs to be braver to turn things around and bounce back in the series.

“If England are to turn things around in this Ashes series, their batsmen are going to have to be braver,” Watson wrote in his column for The Times. “So far, and especially in the second Test in Adelaide, the intent has just not been there.

Ben Stokes is known for his aggressive intent at the crease even while playing red-ball cricket. However, in the ongoing Ashes, the left-hander was seen batting in a defensive mode.The former Australian all-rounder feels that Stokes was underprepared for the Ashes, with him having also suffered some discomfort in his knees in Brisbane.

“What has really blown me away is to see the defensive way in which Ben Stokes has batted. I’m gobsmacked. It is obviously a tactic because of his big back-and-across movements to the quick bowlers, he’s just not trying to score … I think it is perhaps because he has come into the series underdone in terms of preparation,” said Watson.

The third Test of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.