Abhishek Sharma names Kane Williamson as his greatest all-time captain

Punjab all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has named Kane Williamson as the greatest captain he's played under during his young career thus far. Abhishek, who joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the 2019 season of IPL, played under Williamson’s captaincy in the last two editions of the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma, who plays for the Punjab team in domestic cricket, has had a brilliant start to his professional career. The southpaw is a three-dimensional player who can be a match-winner for his side. The 21-year-old has the ability to score quick runs in the middle, and is a handy bowler, who can deliver when required.
The all-rounder had also captained the India U-19 team, and led the side to the Youth Asia Cup championship in December 2016, in which he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. The left-hander also played a key role for the Prithvi Shaw-led side, which lifted 2018 ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand.
The all-rounder's exuberant performance earned him a call to the Indian Premier League in 2018, as Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) purchased him for 55 lakhs. He made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and scored a 19-ball 46 in his first match in the cash-rich league. Later, he joined the Sunrisers Hyderbad in 2019, and has been a part of the squad for the last three years.
Meanwhile, in an interview with CricTracker, Abhishek named Kane Williamson as the greatest captain he's played under. He played under Williamson’s captaincy in his last two seasons of IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"The experience was really good because he always motivates you as a bowler. I have also batted with him in few games and he’s always ready to help you. So, whenever such words are coming from a legend, it boosts you up. Also, he’s very calm and composed. This was one factor I tried to implement on myself as I lead the Punjab team in domestic cricket.” Abhishek stated.
Abhishek further added that the training with Yuvraj Singh helped him to gain more confidence while facing the bowlers.
"It totally changed my batting and the way I think of myself because those practice sessions or rather those 3-4 months are my best memories till now and it totally changed me. I became more confident after that because we really worked on the skills and whatever I was lacking in and obviously he’s a legend and he was my idol when I started playing cricket. So, it helped me a lot. He helped me in (enhancing) my strength and cricketing skills which I think changed me totally," he added.
