Abhishek Sharma names Kane Williamson as his greatest all-time captain

Abhishek Sharma, who plays for the Punjab team in domestic cricket, has had a brilliant start to his professional career. The southpaw is a three-dimensional player who can be a match-winner for his side. The 21-year-old has the ability to score quick runs in the middle, and is a handy bowler, who can deliver when required.

The all-rounder had also captained the India U-19 team, and led the side to the Youth Asia Cup championship in December 2016, in which he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. The left-hander also played a key role for the Prithvi Shaw-led side, which lifted 2018 ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand.

The all-rounder's exuberant performance earned him a call to the Indian Premier League in 2018, as Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) purchased him for 55 lakhs. He made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore , and scored a 19-ball 46 in his first match in the cash-rich league. Later, he joined the Sunrisers Hyderbad in 2019, and has been a part of the squad for the last three years.

"The experience was really good because he always motivates you as a bowler. I have also batted with him in few games and he’s always ready to help you. So, whenever such words are coming from a legend, it boosts you up. Also, he’s very calm and composed. This was one factor I tried to implement on myself as I lead the Punjab team in domestic cricket.” Abhishek stated.

"It totally changed my batting and the way I think of myself because those practice sessions or rather those 3-4 months are my best memories till now and it totally changed me. I became more confident after that because we really worked on the skills and whatever I was lacking in and obviously he’s a legend and he was my idol when I started playing cricket. So, it helped me a lot. He helped me in (enhancing) my strength and cricketing skills which I think changed me totally," he added.