Made Steve Smith my obsession for about six months, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin on success in Australia

"As a spinner, you need to be very precise in Australia,” Ashwin explained. “Every run you give must be on your own terms. So whenever Marnus Labuschagne steps out, he hits the ball over cow corner for an offspinner, or he hits it over mid-off. It's very rare through long-on. And he doesn't have a flat sweep, he has a lap sweep, like a paddle. All these shots have a trigger. And it's very fine. If you don't know or if you've not seen enough footage, you cannot pick these things up."