IND vs SA | India has an immensely improved bowling line-up, says Dean Elgar

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar admitted that India have an immensely improved bowling line-up, ahead of his team's three-match home series, beginning December 26 in Centurion. Elgar was hopeful that his batsmen will be able to take advantage of the home conditions during the series.

India and South Africa will face-off in a three-match Test series and as many ODIs during a month-long period, beginning December 26. India will be high on confidence with their recent 1-0 win against New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home. Hosts South Africa have been away from red-ball cricket for a while, with theor last Test series coming against the West Indies in June.

As for India, their bowling has been a strong area in recent times both at home and away, which was best showcased during their success in Australia and England earlier this year. South Africa skipper Dean Elgar too, lauded the visitor's improved bowling line-up, and marked it as a major challenge going into the series.

"India has an immensely improved bowling line-up. As I mentioned earlier, we will be mindful of the fact that we will be up against a very good bowling attack. Being in South Africa, we will feel a lot more accustomed to our own conditions. Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage," Elgar said during a virtual press conference.

"We know it will be tough but it will be tough for the India batters to face our attack as well. I rather be sitting here than possibly sitting in the Indian dressing room knowing they have to face our bowlers.”

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an integral part of the Indian Test team, having recently surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in the format. Currently, the off-spinner has 427 wickets from 81 Tests with 53 of those scalps coming from 10 games against South Africa.

Elgar lauded Ashwin as one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced, and looked forward to the challenge against him.

"I do not think Ravichandran Ashwin has had much success in South Africa which is okay for us. You cannot really compare to the success he has had against our batters in India because conditions are so different. We have to focus on our gameplan, each player has been working on his individual gameplan. It is important not to focus on just one player in their line-up," he stated.

"India is a good side, they tick all the boxes. Ashwin is a quality bowler, probably one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced. We will be mindful of that, it will be a challenge to compete against them."

The first Test will be played in Centurion, beginning Sunday, December 26.