BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Jason Behrendorff cleans up Mackenzie Harvey with a peach

In a BBL 11 fixture between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers on Wednesday, Jason Behrendorff bowled a beautiful incoming delivery to castle Mackenzie Harvey for a duck. That was after Mitchell Marsh had sizzled with a 53-ball 86 in Scorchers' first-innings effort of 206/5.
Big Bash League is one of the most decorated leagues in the world,and the ongoing 11th edition has already produced some quality batting, bowling and fielding performances over the course of a little more than two weeks.
In a fixture between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers at the Docklands stadium on Wednesday, Renegades set a target of 207 for the opposition with Mitchell Marsh scoring 86 runs. Marsh's 53-ball blitz was studded with five boundaries and five sixes.
The Renegades suffered an early blow in the chase, as Mackenzie Harvey was dismissed for a two-ball duck courtesy of an absolute peach by left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff. The tall fast bowler delivered a fuller one nipping back in, and Harvey missed the line and the ball to find his stumps rattled.
A breezy 130-run stand between skipper Aaron Finch (68 off 43) and Nic Maddinson (67 off 41) followed, as Renegades looked on course in their chase. Scorchers however, bagged quick wickets and restricted the scoring thereafter to claw their way back, and secured a 21-run win.
Watch the Harvey dismissal here
SEED!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/nVAoWJ2L3t— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2021
- Mitchell Marsh
- Jason Behrendorff
- Mackenzie Harvey
- Bbl 2021 22
- Big Bash League
- Bbl 11
- Bbl 2021
- Perth Scorchers
- Melbourne Renegades
